BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Our very latest on Clemson's mega official visit weekend with some last-minute developments we've picked up over the last 24 hours.

-- Our Monday update on Clayton (N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Keshawn Stancil.

-- Where things stand entering the week with Rolesville (N.C.) four-star edge player Zavion Griffin-Haynes after he called the Tigers his leader last week.

-- Our latest on Moultrie (Ga.) Clemson target and Rivals100 back Jae Lamar.

-- What a source told us about longtime Clemson four-star defensive back target Samari Matthews of Cornelius, N.C.

-- Some new weekend intel on four-star offensive lineman Carter Scruggs of Leesburg, Va.

-- Our Monday update on Phoenix (Ariz.) four-star wideout Devin Fitzgerald.

-- Some weekend scratches from Clemson's official visit gathering.

-- We need to tell you about a four-star QB from the Northeast Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is evaluating.

-- Of course we have the early master list for Clemson's official visit weekend.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)