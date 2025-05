BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

They say all it takes is a little magic.

Clemson, which continues to hold steady with the nation's No. 4-ranked recruiting class, is now but one week away from its annual mega-official visit weekend.

And we begin setting the table for you today.

PICTURED on the front page: Longtime Clemson target and five-star defender Tyler Atkinson of Loganville, Ga.

