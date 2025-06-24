BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!



Tigerillustrated.com begins the day with fresh intel on Rivals100 running back and longtime Clemson target Jae Lamar of Moultrie (Ga.), who is quickly closing in on his college announcement.

Details on a familiar Rivals100 name we've written about quite often over the last year, info on a recruit with ties to Clemson who just made his college decision and info on one SEC school who is surprisingly finding it tough sledding in recruiting of late.

TUESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)