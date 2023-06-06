In this update ...

-- What we are hearing on Lancaster (TX) Rivals100 defensive back and weekend Clemson visitor Corian Gipson.

-- We spoke with Lilburn (Ga.) five-star wideout Mike Matthews following his weekend visit to Clemson and have the latest.

-- Our Tuesday update on Tampa (Fla.) four-star wideout and weekend Clemson visitor Terrance Moore.

-- The latest on Buford (Ga.) five-star defensive back and weekend Clemson visitor K.J. Bolden.

-- Where things stand with Copperas Cove (TX) four-star offensive lineman and weekend Clemson visitor Michael Uini.

ADDITIONAL TUESDAY RECRUITING NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

