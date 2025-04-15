BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson continues to chip away for the coveted target to cap its cornerback class - Cornelius (N.C.) four-star Samari Matthews who is under 5-star consideration by Rivals.com.

Ahead of a busy official visit docket beginning in a few weeks, Matthews spoke with Tigerillustrated.com where he weighed in on relationships with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, multiple Clemson players, his family's visit to Clemson's Elite Retreat, his recruitment and more.

CLEMSON CHIPS AWAY AT TOP CORNER TARGET SAMARI MATTHEWS (For subscribers-only)