The rest of April, May and June are basically a quiet period as it relates to the head coach and regular updates on the team, the depth chart and other roster movement.

Yet what the quarterbacks showed for two hours last Saturday did speak rather loudly -- enough to cause a lasting buzz not just in the outside world but also within Clemson's football program.

Which leads us to why we should point out something Dabo Swinney said about why he chose not to go into the transfer portal to find a quarterback a few months ago.

