BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The head has been chopped off of the mighty Bama recruiting machine, and thus the field will be trying to take advantage.

Clemson has recruited the state of Alabama as heavy as any out-of-state suitor, in strong measure to the ties and relationships Dabo Swinney as well as multiple staffers have within its borders.

So it's not as if the Tigers would suddenly be traversing foreign territory.

But the dynamic changes with Nick Saban out of the picture.

In our third feature of the day, Tigerillustrated.com takes you inside the state with a close look at some recruiting names we believe you should know going forward.

CHANGING TIDE: RECRUITS TO KNOW IN ALABAMA (For subscribers-only)

**************************

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!