Chase Hunter's 20 points lead Clemson to 10th ACC win

Chase Hunter's 20 points paced Clemson, which now owns an 18-4 record and an impressive 10-1 mark in ACC play. (Photo by Getty Images)

Clemson opened the second half strong and quickly pushed its lead to 38-31 in the first minute. Then the offense went ice cold. A brutal 7-minute, 22-second scoring drought could have been costly, but the Tigers' defense held firm and allowed just eight points during that stretch. Down one, Ian Schieffelin finally ended the drought with a putback off an offensive rebound. The Tigers then flipped the momentum completely, ripping off a 13-4 run to take a 51-43 lead with 7:43 left. Chase Hunter, after dealing with illness at Virginia Tech, delivered a huge bounce-back performance. He led the Tigers with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting and added two rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. His impact on both ends helped Clemson pull away late. Viktor Lakhin surpassed 1,000 career points with his 13-point effort and recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. He also tallied two blocks, two steals and an assist in a strong all-around effort. The Tigers dominated the scoring inside, outscoring NC State 36-24 in the paint. Rebounding, however, was a different story. Despite the Wolfpack's struggles on the boards this season, they flipped the script on Clemson and outrebounded the Tigers 38-28, including a 13-4 advantage on the offensive glass. Turnovers followed a similar pattern. NC State forced 12 but only managed three points off them. Clemson, despite forcing just five turnovers, capitalized for 13 points. Schieffelin, still battling back spasms, played 29 minutes and finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists and a block. Chauncey Wiggins contributed 11 points, and Clemson remained unbeaten at 11-0 when he scores in double figures. Jaeden Zackery had seven points on 3-of-8 shooting while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Clemson's bench, which averages 17 points per game this season, had a quieter night and left much of the workload to the starters.