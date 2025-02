BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The NCAA contact period comes to a close this weekend, drawing an end to college coaches spending the last four weeks on the road recruiting.

And Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got his money's worth last month, getting in front of plenty of prospects despite the Tigers cancelling their late January, on-campus, recruiting event.

DABO SWINNEY's BUSY MONTH OF JANUARY IN RECRUITING (For subscribers-only)