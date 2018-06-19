Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-19 10:57:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Decision made

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

ATLANTA, Ga. -- A targeted defensive back says his recruitment is done, with Clemson having drawn his final visit.

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer safety Jalyn Phillips plans to announce his destination on his birthday in a ceremony at his school.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}