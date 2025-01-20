BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Our Monday update on a 5-star prospect and longtime Clemson offer who was seen by multiple Clemson coaches last week.

-- Our very latest on top 50 recruit and longtime priority recruit (DL) Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford, Ga.

-- The latest on new Clemson four-star offer (DB) Blake Stewart of College Park, Ga.

-- What we are hearing on new Clemson offer Kaden Gebhardt following his late-week campus visit.

-- Where things stand with longtime Clemson four-star offer (OL) Maxwell Riley of Avon Lake, OH after his visit from Matt Luke last week.

-- Our Monday update on Washington Court House (OH) four-star offensive lineman Adam Guthrie.

-- There's another lineman we are tracking from the state of Ohio and we give you the lowdown on his situation today.

-- Additional details on new recruiting responsibilities for Tajh Boyd and Ben Boulware.

-- One defensive prospect from the state of North Carolina may soon be on Clemson's campus. We'll tell you who it is and where his recruitment stands today.

-- Much more on some NCAA/NIL/legislative chaos we are tracking.

-- And you must read this story on new defensive coordinator Tom Allen a longtime colleague and former Indiana beat writer shared with us over the weekend.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)