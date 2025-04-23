BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Last month Brad Brownell's name was circulating for the vacancy at Indiana.

It became very real a few days later when he was one of the finalists for a position that he had considered a dream job for a long time.

We know that he did speak to the Hoosiers. He did listen to what they had to say.

A month later, Brownell, his assistant coaches and Clemson's overhauled roster are about to be in a different spot, as Clemson's Board of Trustees will soon sign off on a new six-year deal for the head coach plus new contracts for his assistants.

CLEMSON, BROWNELL, STAFF IN THE GAME (For subscribers-only)