BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!
Last month Brad Brownell's name was circulating for the vacancy at Indiana.
It became very real a few days later when he was one of the finalists for a position that he had considered a dream job for a long time.
We know that he did speak to the Hoosiers. He did listen to what they had to say.
A month later, Brownell, his assistant coaches and Clemson's overhauled roster are about to be in a different spot, as Clemson's Board of Trustees will soon sign off on a new six-year deal for the head coach plus new contracts for his assistants.
CLEMSON, BROWNELL, STAFF IN THE GAME (For subscribers-only)