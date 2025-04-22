No. 2 Clemson shuts out No. 5 UGA 3-0

The Tigers improved to 36-7, while the Bulldogs dropped to 33-10.

CLEMSON -- Five Tiger pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout in No. 2 Clemson’s 3-0 victory over No. 5 Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

Starter Talan Bell pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts, then Jacob McGovern (3-0) pitched 1.1 innings to earn the win. Lucas Mahlstedt pitched the ninth inning to record his 15th save of the year, tying the Tiger single-season record shared by Nick Glaser (2000). Reed Garris (2 IP) and T.P. Wentworth (1.1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) also saw action on the mound for the Tigers.

The five Clemson pitchers limited the Bulldogs, who entered the game averaging 9.1 runs per game, to no runs, its first shutout of Georgia since 2017.

Bulldog starter Charlie Goldstein (0-2) suffered the loss.

Collin Priest ripped a two-out double in the first inning to score the game’s first run, then Dominic Listi lofted a run-scoring triple in the second inning.

In the seventh inning, Cam Cannarella lined a two-out, run-scoring double.

The Tigers travel to Raleigh, N.C. to take on No. 25 NC State in a three-game series, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.