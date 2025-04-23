in other news

Transfer guard picks Clemson

Transfer guard picks Clemson

Clemson has netted another key piece for its backcourt next season, this time with another transfer addition.

 • Paul Strelow
4-star and new Clemson coach's son makes first visit as recruit

4-star and new Clemson coach's son makes first visit as recruit

Our latest on Charlotte (N.C.) 4-star defensive end Griff Galloway, whose father Lonnie is on Clemson's staff.

 • Paul Strelow
Tuesday Update

Tuesday Update

So what are the chances Ian Schieffelin and Jaeden Zackery could return for another year? What we were told by ...

 • Larry Williams
Tuesday Insider

Tuesday Insider

Clemson's defensive end board has expanded in recent weeks. It may do so again with this 4-star. Also ...

 • Paul Strelow
A no-nonsense inside view

A no-nonsense inside view

Several rising juniors on Clemson's roster got their share of love this time a year ago. So it was refreshing when...

 • Larry Williams

Published Apr 23, 2025
Wednesday Insider
Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Our Wednesday update on a Rivals100 offensive lineman who was in Clemson last month with intentions of a return trip.

Additional details on new Clemson transfer guard commit Jestin Porter.

And we've long believed that too much weight can be placed on in-state recruiting or in-state recruiting battles with South Carolina. There are a couple of pieces of additional evidence on that front this week alone we dig into today.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

