Our Wednesday update on a Rivals100 offensive lineman who was in Clemson last month with intentions of a return trip.

Additional details on new Clemson transfer guard commit Jestin Porter.

And we've long believed that too much weight can be placed on in-state recruiting or in-state recruiting battles with South Carolina. There are a couple of pieces of additional evidence on that front this week alone we dig into today.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)