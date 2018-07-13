Clemson a dream school for Georgia defensive end
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson drew a pair of visits in recent months from one of the more physically imposing underclassmen defensive ends in the southeast.
Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown end William Anderson competed for a day of the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news