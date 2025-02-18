BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Another four-star prospect will now be visiting Clemson. We have the latest we are hearing on his recruitment as he nears his campus visit.

For the second straight day, more intel on College Park (Ga.) defensive back and new four-star Clemson offer Blake Stewart.

Also, there's another recruiting name we'd like for you to stash away. And he hails from a school that is quite familiar with Clemson and its recruiter of record.

TUESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)