Clark (6-8, 200) picked the Tigers over finalists Arkansas, Villanova and Xavier.

N.C. State transfer forward Jack Clark announced Tuesday that he has committed to Clemson.

Adding parts that improved the roster has been the main drive of Clemson basketball's portal pursuits, and Brad Brownell has landed another piece to that puzzle.

He started 17 of the 23 games he appeared in last season, averaging 9.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists in his lone season with the Wolfpack. He shot 43.6 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Cheltenham, Pa., native will have one season of eligibility for Clemson as a grad transfer.

He spent his first three seasons at La Salle, averaging 12.0 points as a junior.

Clark suffered an ACL tear in his left knee in high school, and then tore it again his freshman year at La Salle.

A groin injury lingered through most of his N.C. State season, while a shoulder injury kept him out of the Wolfpack's second of three losses to Clemson.

Clark's father played high school basketball in Raleigh, N.C., so there are geographic ties. But he played well in his two appearances against Clemson, and that familiarity with the Tigers played a factor in his decision.

He becomes the Tigers' second portal acquisition this offseason, joining Air Force wing Jake Heidbreder.

Clemson has one more scholarship to give and remains in the market for a physical scoring guard.

