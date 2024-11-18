Top 50 national recruit details latest Clemson visit

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Garner (N.C.) and Dabo Swinney camper Ekene Ogboko (6-6, 290) was back in Clemson recently with his mother. It marked his second time on campus this season.

Rated No. 43 nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com, Ogboko just spoke with Tigerillustrated.com about his campus visit as well as his recruitment as the month of December approaches.

