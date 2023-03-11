Will Taylor belted a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the first inning.

The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their fifth game in a row, improved to 10-6, while the Panthers dropped to 9-7.

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers scored in six of the first seven innings in their 10-7 victory over Georgia State in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

In the second inning, Cooper Ingle grounded a run-scoring single with two outs to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, then Taylor followed with a single that brought home two runs.

Clemson tacked on another run in the third inning on Benjamin Blackwell’s second double of the game.

Back-to-back homers by Luke Boynton and Colin Hynek plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning, then Caden Grice and Blackwell lined two-out, run-scoring singles in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Matt Ruiz grounded a two-run single in the fifth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 8-5.

Nathan Hall lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Ingle added a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to extend the Tiger lead.

Nick Clayton (1-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 2.0 innings. Grice got the start, striking out seven batters and allowing no runs on two hits in three innings of work. Jackson Lindley (2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER), Willie Weiss and Nathan Dvorsky (1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER) joined Clayton in relief.

Blackwell joined Taylor in adding three hits. Ingle and Billy Amick each had two hits apiece.

Georgia State starter Ryan Watson (0-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered 11 hits, eight runs (six earned) and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting College of Charleston on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

