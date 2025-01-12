Swinney will join more select company in 2025

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is positioned to find himself in more select company in 2025.
Given returning personnel, the Tigers are expected to debut inside of the top 10 next season. Clemson debuted at No. 14 in the Associated Press Poll last August.
After a 10-4 mark last fall, Swinney closed the 2024 season with 180 career victories, which rank 35th on college football's all-time wins list.
Should Clemson replicate its 10-win mark from last season in 2025, Swinney, at 190 victories, would move up 10 spots to 25th on the all-time wins list, tying Dana Bible (Texas A&M, LSU, Nebraska, Texas) and John Vaught (Ole Miss).
Some notable names are of course ahead of Swinney before the 190-win mark, including former Clemson head coach Jess Neely, who coached the Tigers from 1931-39 before being succeeded by Frank Howard. Neely was 43-35-7 with the Tigers, highlighted by his final season in '39 after a 9-1 mark and a No. 12 ranking.
189: George Welsh (Navy, Virginia)
188: Howard Jones (USC, Yale, Duke, Iowa, Syracuse)
187: Jess Neely (Clemson, Rice)
187: Urban Meyer (Ohio State, Florida, Utah, Bowling Green)
185: Johnny Majors (Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Iowa State)
184: Darrell Royal (Texas, Washington, Mississippi State)
183: Dick Tomey (Arizona, Hawaii, San Jose State)
181: Gary Patterson (TCU)
180: Dabo Swinney
Other coaches on the all-time wins list Swinney could tie or surpass during the 2025 season include:
195: Brian Kelly (LSU, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan)
192: John Cooper (Ohio State, Arizona State, Tulsa)
191: Bob Stoops (Oklahoma)
191: Gary Pinkel (Missouri, Toledo)
Swinney, who owns a stellar 25-14 record against top 10 opponents, will face Kelly in Clemson's season opener in Memorial Stadium on August 30.
Entering the 2025 season, Swinney now ranks third among college football's winningest, active, coaches behind only Iowa's Kirk Ferentz (204) and Kelly.
