Swinney will join more select company in 2025

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is positioned to find himself in more select company in 2025.

Given returning personnel, the Tigers are expected to debut inside of the top 10 next season. Clemson debuted at No. 14 in the Associated Press Poll last August.

After a 10-4 mark last fall, Swinney closed the 2024 season with 180 career victories, which rank 35th on college football's all-time wins list.

Should Clemson replicate its 10-win mark from last season in 2025, Swinney, at 190 victories, would move up 10 spots to 25th on the all-time wins list, tying Dana Bible (Texas A&M, LSU, Nebraska, Texas) and John Vaught (Ole Miss).