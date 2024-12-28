Clemson's Projected Starting Lineup For 2025

TODAY: UP TO 40% OFF on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE! (Use checkout code: CHEERS )

CLEMSON -- While Clemson's starting lineup will remain relatively intact in 2025, there of course remains several variables.

Injuries.

The spring window in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

And numerous players not listed below could be opening day starters like (OL) Harris Sewell, (OL) Elyjah Thurmon or (RB) Jay Haynes, just to name a few. Also, why starting kicker Nolan Hauser returns, we continue to hold conviction that Clemson's staff will evaluate a punter from the portal in the spring.

Nevertheless, ahead of the New Year, here's a look at the projected starting lineup for the Tigers' 2025 season opener versus LSU.