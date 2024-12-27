Friday P.M. Update: Staff, Klubnik, Woods, Williams, Parker

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Two years ago after a convincing Orange Bowl defeat to Tennessee, Dabo Swinney was at his vacation home in Boca Grande, Fla., when he decided it was time to make a change at offensive coordinator.

We are told Swinney is back in Boca this week, and again taking the time to make a careful evaluation of where his program is and where it's headed.

To be sure, there are a lot of moving parts to staffing decisions, and that certainly appears to be a part of Swinney's current deliberations.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, more on the staffing front, as well as intel we've picked up on numerous players and NIL negotiations, notably (QB) Cade Klubnik, (DT) Peter Woods, (DE) T.J. Parker and (WR) Antonio Williams.

