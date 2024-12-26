Exit stage left?

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER?

Big plays allowed are a big reason Clemson stands at 73rd nationally in total defense (374 yards a game), 65th in yards per play allowed (5.55) and 86th in rushing defense (160 yards per game).

Oh, and don't forget 100th nationally in yards per carry allowed (4.71).

And after allowing 46 plays of 20 yards or more in 13 games last season to rank 26th nationally in that statistic, Clemson was hammered for 73 such plays in one more game this season.

That puts the Tigers at 127th nationally out of 134 teams.

Numbers that seemed almost unthinkable entering the season when the Tigers brought back key pieces at all three levels.

And it has to be considered a significant part of why significant change could be coming to the Tigers' defensive staff.

