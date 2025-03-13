Clemson crushes visit with 4-star Texas tackle

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!



Clemson is coming off one of its most successful recruiting events in recent memory. And the Tigers' Elite Retreat made a huge impression on Prosper (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin, who called the experience "incredible."

Tigerillustrated.com spoke with Krempin for our third update of the day where we got plenty of details about his campus visit, his impressions of both Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke, the recruiting process, upcoming visits, his planned return to Clemson and much more.

