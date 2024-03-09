With 2.2 seconds remaining in regulation, Kevin Miller was forced to the line to clinch the game for the Demon Deacons. Miller drained both shots and sealed the game, giving Wake Forest (19-12, 11-9 ACC) enough to hold on against Clemson (21-10, 11-9 ACC), 81-76, Saturday night in Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Clemson, which entered the weekend 7-2 in its last nine ACC road games, aimed to close the regular season with a win, hoping to clinch the final ACC Tournament double-bye spot in the process.

Despite the Tigers finding their offensive groove in the second half, Wake Forest's hot shooting wire-to-wire proved to be the difference.

The Demon Deacons shot 58 percent from the field overall, with four of five Wake starters able to log at least double figures.

While Wake's shooting stretched the full 40 minutes, the Tigers took a whole half to settle in. The Tigers shot under 40 percent in the first half and 18 percent from deep. Clemson's duo of PJ Hall and Joseph Girard combined for just 3-15 in the opening 20 minutes.

Despite a slow start, Hall and several eventually Tigers got things rolling, with Hall leading all scorers in the second half with 16 points. After shooting 1-8 from the field, which included four misses from deep, the senior opted to attack inside. Hall finished with 18 points on the evening before fouling out.

In the midst of a loss to close the regular season, the Tigers continue to find a bright spot in Jack Clark.

Clark's role all season has been chiefly defensive, but the forward made an impact offensively Saturday, adding10 points.

Chase Hunter finished with 17 points, shooting 5-10 from the field. Girard recorded 14 points.

The Tigers shot 46 percent overall from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc.

Brad Brownell moves to 15-5 all-time against Wake Forest.

The Tigers will now head to Washington, D.C., for the ACC Tournament.

