Clemson adds Kevin Kelly as Director of Player Evaluation & Acquisition

Kelly, who will make $360,000 annually, joins the Tigers with more than 20 years of NFL experience as a proven talent evaluator. He most recently spent the last 12 seasons with the Chargers, serving as Senior Director of College Scouting across the 2013-23 seasons before being named as Senior Scouting Executive in 2024.

CLEMSON -- Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced today that Clemson Football has added Kevin Kelly as its Director of Player Evaluation & Acquisition. The hire was finalized by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Friday.

“I’m super excited to have Kevin Kelly joining our staff,” Swinney said. “To be able to add someone with his experience is a great benefit to Clemson. He’s got over 20 years of front office experience in scouting and evaluation of player personnel, so he will bring a wealth of experience and be able to work alongside General Manager Jordan Sorrells, Director of Recruiting Ty Clements and the rest of our staff on player acquisition, evaluation and retention.”

Among the notable players drafted in his Chargers tenure were 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year Joey Bosa, 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and multi-time All-Pro Derwin James. Seven of the Chargers’ first-round picks during his time with the franchise earned at least one Pro Bowl selection. With the No. 7 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chargers selected Clemson receiver Mike Williams, who spent seven seasons with the organization and led all qualified NFL receivers with 20.4 yards per reception in 2019.

Kelly began his scouting career with the Cleveland Browns, serving as an area scout from 2001-08. He then served three seasons as an area scout with the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-11 before spending one year with the New York Jets in 2012.

Kelly is a former collegiate linebacker who began his career at Miami as part of the Hurricanes’ 1983 national championship squad. In 1984, he transferred to Indiana, spending four years with the Hoosiers and serving as captain for Indiana’s Peach Bowl squad in 1987.

Kelly began his career as a defensive graduate assistant at Indiana from 1989-92 before coaching the defensive line at Lake Forest College in 1993. He coached linebackers at John Carroll University in 1994, served as defensive coordinator at Case Western University in 1995 and was head coach at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, Ill. from 1996-2000.

Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in sports marketing and management. He and his wife, Allison, have three children: Ryan, Payton and Abbey.

