BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's game day for No. 22-ranked Clemson (8-4) in the great city of Jacksonville, Fla.

Ahead of the Tigers' 50th bowl appearance, Tigerillustrated.com has some final team-related nuggets to deliver to subscribers in our last feature before kickoff.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL GAMEDAY NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!