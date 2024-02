BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson has ramped up communication with this two-sport athlete who is also a highly-regarded baseball prospect.

Originally from the state of North Carolina, he currently plays his prep ball in Virginia where the Tigers already have four commitments in (RB) Gideon Davidson, (DE) Ari Watford, (OL) Easton Ware and (WR) JuJu Preston.

CLEMSON HAS HIGH APPEAL FOR TWO-SPORT STANDOUT (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!