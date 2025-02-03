Published Feb 3, 2025
Monday Update
Larry Williams
It's beer thirty for Clemson's Board of Trustees.

Though everything has pointed to the addition of beer sales for quite a while now, we are told they are still in the approval stage. So how much will beer sales for Clemson home games (including football) ultimately bring to the athletics department? We have that answer in our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com.

Also, we have additional insight on Clemson's football program you may be interested in, notably its culture under Dabo Swinney which we believe has come into sharper focus recently.

