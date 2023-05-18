BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

A week or so ago, Dabo Swinney made news with his plans to not be at the ACC spring meetings in Amelia Island, Fla.

The league's most visible figure wanted to be there, as he always does. But the earlier-than-normal date of the gathering conflicted with an important vacation he'd been planning for years dating to the pandemic.

Turns out he's not just overseas but on an African safari.

He even sent his former pupil Tony Elliott pictures of elephants and lions as Elliott sat all day in meetings in Amelia Island.

There are any number of good one-liners that can come from a revelation of William Christopher on a safari.

The first one that came to our mind was what Dabo might text Elliott given the tenuous and maybe even perilous nature of things in the ACC:

"Yo, Tone! We just saw two lions absolutely MAUL a hippo! Reminded me of the SEC and Big Ten tearing apart the ACC! LOL!!!!"

Of course Swinney would never text that. And of course the existential questions facing the ACC are no laughing matter to those with skin in the game.

