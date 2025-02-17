Clemson moves up in this week's AP Poll

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers took another step forward in recent days, both on and off the court. And that momentum continued Monday.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The Tigers (21-5, 13-2 ACC) moved up to No. 18 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Monday afternoon.

Clemson, winners of three games in a row, has the week off before traveling to Dallas to face SMU (19-6, 10-4) on Saturday.