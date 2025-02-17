Clemson moves up in this week's AP Poll

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers took another step forward in recent days, both on and off the court. And that momentum continued Monday.
The Tigers (21-5, 13-2 ACC) moved up to No. 18 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Monday afternoon.
Clemson, winners of three games in a row, has the week off before traveling to Dallas to face SMU (19-6, 10-4) on Saturday.
The Tigers, which moved back into the poll last week with a No. 23-ranking, entered Monday at No. 19 in the ESPN Power Index, 21st in RPI and 26th in NET rankings.
ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL TOP 25 (Monday, February 17)
1. Auburn
2. Florida
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Iowa State
9. Texas Tech
10. St. John's
11. Wisconsin
12. Michigan
13. Purdue
14. Michigan State
15. Missouri
16. Marquette
17. Kentucky
18. CLEMSON
19. Arizona
20. Maryland
21. Mississippi State
22. Memphis
23. Kansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Louisville
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1.
