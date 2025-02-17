Published Feb 17, 2025
Clemson moves up in this week's AP Poll
CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers took another step forward in recent days, both on and off the court. And that momentum continued Monday.

The Tigers (21-5, 13-2 ACC) moved up to No. 18 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Monday afternoon.

Clemson, winners of three games in a row, has the week off before traveling to Dallas to face SMU (19-6, 10-4) on Saturday.

The Tigers, which moved back into the poll last week with a No. 23-ranking, entered Monday at No. 19 in the ESPN Power Index, 21st in RPI and 26th in NET rankings.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL TOP 25 (Monday, February 17)

1. Auburn

2. Florida

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Iowa State

9. Texas Tech

10. St. John's

11. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. Purdue

14. Michigan State

15. Missouri

16. Marquette

17. Kentucky

18. CLEMSON

19. Arizona

20. Maryland

21. Mississippi State

22. Memphis

23. Kansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Louisville

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1.

