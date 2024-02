BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson was more than two weeks into spring practice when Tommy Bowden introduced everyone to the new receivers coach.

Dabo Swinney had spent two seasons out of coaching before Rick Stockstill's departure for East Carolina created the most important opening in Clemson's football history.

The announcement of Swinney's addition came on March 17. The Tigers had begun spring practice 16 days before.

So while the present-day coach shuffle elsewhere in college football makes it feel awfully funky because it's so late in the game, it's not entirely unprecedented.

