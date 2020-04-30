CLEMSON | In the past four drafts, 12 players from Clemson's defense have been selected.

Three defensive tackles, three cornerbacks, two defensive ends, two safeties and two SAM linebackers.

The only two positions not represented: The MIKE and WILL inside linebacker positions.

The last Clemson player drafted from one of these spots was B.J. Goodson, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft after an excellent senior season at the MIKE position.