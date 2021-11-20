Clemson's great awakening

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

No. 10 Wake Forest had no answers for Clemson's ground game Saturday in Death Valley. (Getty)

The Demon Deacons were supposedly different this year, bringing a high-flying offense into Death Valley hoping to clinch their first Atlantic Division title since 2006. Wake might well go on to Charlotte for the ACC championship game. But whatever happens, the Deacons and everyone else present for this one will know this hobbled Clemson team punked the Deacons once again. After a frequently lifeless offensive showing against Connecticut, you wondered how this offense could sustain enough drives to have a chance to win. Clemson piled up 543 yards and was 7-of-11 on third downs. Kobe Pace rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, and Will Shipley added 112 on 19 attempts. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Playing on an injured knee and with a wounded index finger on his throwing hand, DJ Uiagalelei threw for 208 yards on an 11-of-19 clip with a touchdown an interception and a lost fumble. He had a miraculous escape of a third-down sack early to enable a 52-yard strike to Beaux Collins that helped put Clemson up 10-0, and he later connected with Collins on a third-quarter touchdown pass. Wake Forest's 27 points were well below the Deacons' season average of 44.7. It's the first time they've been held under 35 this year. Wake Forest had 406 yards but just 36 on the ground on 31 carries. Sam Hartman threw for 312 yards on a 27-of-43 clip with a touchdown and an interception. You could argue that everything turned on a two-play sequence in the third quarter, after Clemson took the opening kickoff and pounded chunk running plays right down the field.

A Clemson fan stares into the camera eye Saturday in Death Valley during the Tigers' home finale. (Getty)

On first-and-goal from the Wake Forest 7, Uiagalelei went option left and chose the pitch option to Kobe Pace when that option wasn't there. Rondell Bothroyd disrupted the play and recovered the fumble at the Deacons' 15-yard line. Clemson already had two big turnovers in the first half in Deacons territory, one on a fumble by Pace and the other a tipped-ball interception thrown by Uiagalelei. Clemson was up 17-10, and Wake's offense was ready to keep moving after a big second quarter. And then Myles Murphy saved the day on the very next play by swiping the ball free from Christian Turner. Baylon Spector recovered, and two plays later Pace ran for an 8-yard touchdown to put Clemson up 24-10. Uiagalelei gave his head coach a nice 52nd birthday gift on Clemson's next drive, after Wake drove for a field goal that trimmed it to 24-13. The Deacons had two rare stops of Clemson's running game, leaving the Tigers with a third-and-8 from their 42-yard line. Collins was in the slot and got separation from man coverage down the left sideline. Uiagalelei, who has struggled mightily with the simplest throws this season, let it fly and it was absolutely perfect on a difficult one. The ball dropped right over Collins' outside shoulder and into his left hand. He corralled it and ran the rest of the way for the score that put Clemson up 31-13. Swinney could only smile as he looked at the replay on the big video board. A few moments later, Hartman lost a fumble and Clemson capitalized on that with a touchdown and that was pretty much it.

Clemson's defense made its fair share of huge plays Saturday. Pictured: Tiger true freshman safety Andrew Mukuba. (Getty)