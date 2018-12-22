Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson's level of recruiting provides no shortage of options
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Recruiting rankings matter in this regard: They don’t guarantee success, but you need to be recruiting well to be in the championship conversation.
So it’s interesting to view this Clemson recruiting class within the context of team rankings.
The Tigers head toward the late signing period ranked No. 5 in the Rivals.com rankings – one spot shy of the their highest-finish in network history.
That’s saying something in light of Clemson’s recent run. Yet most folks probably would have guessed that the class with Deshaun Watson (2014) or with six five-stars, including Trevor Lawrence and Xavier Thomas (2018), would be the one sitting at the top.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news