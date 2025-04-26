Every Clemson NFL Draft pick in the Dabo Swinney Era

Clemson's representation in this year's NFL Draft was comprised of just three players: (LB) Barrett Carter, a fourth-round selection, (DB) R.J. Mickens, a sixth-round pick and (RB) Phil Mafah, who was taken in the seventh and final round.

All told, the Tigers now own 86 draft picks in the Dabo Swinney era, which includes 18 first-rounders.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com lists every Clemson draftee in the Swinney era.