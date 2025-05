BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Loganville (Ga.) five-star defender Tyler Atkinson stands to be the highest-rated recruit to attend Clemson's huge official visit weekend later this month.

Our Sam Spiegelman just spoke with Atkinson to get the very latest on the longtime Clemson target.

MONDAY UPDATE ON 5-STAR TYLER ATKINSON (For subscribers-only)