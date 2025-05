BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Norcross (Ga.) defensive end Dre Quinn is one of Clemson's longtime priority targets. And the four-star prospect will be on campus in less than two weeks when the Tigers host their huge official visit weekend.

But first, he spoke with our Sam Spiegelman today where we gathered the very latest on his recruitment.

THE LATEST ON 4-STAR DRE QUINN (For subscribers-only)