For coaches, work never stops

It could be argued that the grind of portal season is more difficult than the grind of the actual basketball season.

Particularly when you're orchestrating a roster overhaul that Clemson's staff was faced with after the abrupt end to Brad Brownell's 15th season leading the Tigers.

The big contract extension Clemson awarded Brownell earlier today could be viewed as the end of a grueling month during which the staff probably didn't get a lot of sleep.

Yet it's hard to imagine this is the time to kick back and relax, to feel content with the shape of things, to maybe take some vacation.

It's true the Tigers did some impressive work in the portal.

But it's also true that this is basically a brand new team.

