BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

For stunning context, the last time Clemson didn't have a player drafted in the opening three rounds was 2009.

Which brings us to this weekend's NFL Draft, kicking off tonight in Green Bay, Wis.

You don't want to watch this year's draft without first blocking off time to read through this LOADED Insider/Preview. Because we've got all the details you're looking for and a lot more.

JAM PACKED CLEMSON - NFL DRAFT INSIDER (For subscribers-only)