The long game under Dabo Swinney

By our recollection, it was two years ago when Dabo Swinney first issued the following decree: "The more chaos out there, the better it is for us."

It didn't go over as well then as it does now. Because back then, a time that feels like five or six years ago, it wasn't as easy to see the wisdom of Swinney's long-term view.

Just a refresher: Two years ago, a lot of folks spent the summer making the case that Florida State's visit to Clemson that September was going to be a full-stop referendum on the transfer portal.

Now Seminoles coach Mike Norvell is getting blown up for his fundamental lapses in high school recruiting and his over-reliance on the portal.

And now other coaches out there might look at Swinney's current roster construction and be a little jealous.

