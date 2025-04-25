BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The spring evaluation period is underway, triggering the next phase to Clemson's process for this recruiting class.

The Tigers have coaches on the road seeing targets for this cycle, alternative options as well as checking out candidates for offers among the rising juniors for when the door formally opens on their 2027 pursuits in a few weeks.

In this popular, periodic feature, Tigerillustrated.com has an inside look at the top linebacker prospects on Clemson's recruiting board with of course the very latest intel we have on each.

PICTURED on the front page: Loganville (Ga.) five-star linebacker and longtime Clemson target Tyler Atkinson.

RECRUITING BIG BOARD: LINEBACKERS (For subscribers-only)