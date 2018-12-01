THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The No. 2-ranked Clemson Tigers (13-0, 9-0) claimed their 18th Atlantic Coast Conference championship Saturday night, downing Coastal Division winner Pitt (7-6, 6-3) 42-10 in Bank of America Stadium. It was the fifth conference title for head coach Dabo Swinney and fourth in a row, which is a first in conference history.

Tiger sophomore running back Travis Etienne produced the game's biggest plays, rushing for 156 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. Sophomore receiver Tee Higgins caught just three passes, but two went for touchdowns.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence totaled a game-high 118 passing yards and two touchdowns. Freshman receiver Justyn Ross accumulated 70 yards on just two receptions.

The Tigers' defense rebounded after allowing 600 yards of total offense to rival South Carolina a week ago, as the Panthers amassed just eight yards passing and 200 total yards of offense.

The Tigers will now await their bowl destination in round one of the College Football Playoffs.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more from Charlotte late tonight.