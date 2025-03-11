BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Twelve days ago, Dabo Swinney spent 50 minutes visiting with the media and there was a lot to unpack from it.

A media friend asked us later that day if the vibe felt more intense than usual, more edge after the agonizing defensive lapses that contributed mightily to four losses in 2024.

The feel from this corner: Not so much.

He just felt ... looser than normal -- and yes, this guy is usually pretty loose no matter what.

The Clemson recruiting heater on display this past weekend might've given us a bit more clarity on the overall disposition of a man who's preparing for his 17th full season in charge of the program.

We're not going to say Swinney knew exactly what was coming during the Elite Retreat that commenced a week after the Tigers began spring practice. But ...

