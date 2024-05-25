BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Comprehensive, even-handed analysis of controversial but complicated topics is not exactly a trend these days in the broader conversation.

And that applies to just about everyone, by the way, as we make judgments and even condemnations from afar of another coach when he says or does something that sounds or looks silly on the surface (but might contain important nuances below it).

Not to totally bash the national media folks here on the topic of their takes on Dabo Swinney's portal abstinence, because as we've said it's worthy of scrutiny and he's sort of prone to pouring fuel on the fire with his comments on the topic.

But framing this as Swinney being stubborn or old-fashioned just misses the mark so widely, and it's lazy.

DABO SWINNEY's CORE PRINCIPLES vs. THE TRANSFER PORTAL (For subscribers-only)

