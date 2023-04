CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney almost always has something interesting to say, and that even applies to official press releases.

In general, quotes from a coach that are distributed in a team press release are of the canned variety. Short and to the point.

Of course, this head coach doesn't do canned. And no -- (stops to laugh before resuming typing) -- he doesn't do short and to the point.