Swinney on Stellato's season-ending injury, O-line, The Citadel

"Military Appreciation ... all Clemson people know how important that it is to our university. No one does it better than Clemson. We honor our military and their service, plus the heritage that we have here ... it's just a special time.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "We're happy to be back home after two hard-fought wins. We have a lot going on these next couple of weeks. This week is a celebration of our seniors, a great group of players who are winding down their careers here. Next week we'll all come down the hill as a group.

CLEMSON -- Late Tuesday morning Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again addressed members of the media at his weekly news conference, this time ahead of the Tigers' next opponent - The Citadel.

"The focus for us is it's about us. It's about putting all three phases together. We want to have a great finish because that's what it is all about it. We've had a really good year and we can close strong if we'll just focus on the right things. I'm excited for us to get back out there this weekend."

"They've changed their identity. You think about triple option football. They have some option principles but they're throwing the ball around and have some zone-read and RPO stuff which is different than what we saw last time we played them. This is their last game. This is it for them. They have a lot of graduates, so they have nothing to lose. You expect every trick in the book you can think of. We have to be ready and play with a lot of precision.

"We also have a good Citadel team coming in here. They have won three of their last four. I have a lot of respect for them and their program. I had a chance a few years ago to speak to a few of their cadets. That was really cool. I got a chance to tour their facilities and their staff. I've got a sword from them in my office and man that thing is legit, too. That's my weapon in my office.

Q: Did moving Peter inside help free up T.J. and Jaheim Saturday?

SWINNEY: "No, I don't think that had anything to do with how T.J. played. He won his matchup regardless of who was inside. He played his best game of the year. With Capehart out, we're just trying to get our best people on the field. We're 8-2 and you want to see guys develop and we have seen that with our ends. We weren't there at the beginning of the season. We just weren't.

"Our ends are young sophomores. Hoffler had little experience and is improved. Jaheim has taken a big step. Denhoff, we knew he'd be a steady guy for us and he has been that. We can trust those guys to get the job done. That's what frees up Peter to play his natural position. We just always want to get our best people on the field. This past week ... that was all T.J. Parker, 1,000-percent ... his technique, his will, his relentlessness. And he's still a young player and is still growing."

Q: What is it about Jaheim's game that has improved so much?

SWINNEY: "He has gone from just a third down player to a guy who can be in at all times. He is bigger and stronger and can hold up physically. His knowledge and confidence ... that's the main thing. And that comes from experience. Hoffler is right there. Jaheim has more experience."

Q: The Citadel is still sort of a methodical, down-the-field, offense, right?

SWINNEY: "They mix it up and use their people very well. It's all about the quarterback. He's still their leading rusher. They have two good backs. They had a big win at Wofford last week. They just have more of a throwing game than we have seen from them in the past. I anticipate they will not block us at times and will probably read us and show more option principles. They still have it but it's not just triple option like it once was."

Q: How do you put a senior day list together with some guys still undecided?

SWINNEY: "You know who definitely has to leave, so that makes it easy. We have to cut a lot of guys this year. It's terrible ... the worst thing in my entire career. If they have a fourth year, they have the option to be honored as a senior. Those kids, if they're graduating in December or May, they will be honored.

"Christian Wilkins milked everything he could get out of this. He had two banquets and ran down the hill twice. Some guys just don't know. You're still playing your season and then the postseason, so some just don't know. If they're not sure, they don't want to miss a moment of being honored. Maybe some will go pro early, so you're giving them the option.

"Walker Parks is a perfect example. He's not doing senior day because he already knows he's coming back. We'll see who runs down the hill. We have a lot of walk-on guys who know this will be their last opportunity."

Q: Any updates on the offensive line?

SWINNEY: "We have nine guys out for practice today. We're just figuring out how to practice today. It'll be interesting. Ronan and Mason have one game left. We'd definitely consider them. We may have to use Ronan. Mason is a guy we'd like to hold if we can with our situation. He could help us win a game next week. We don't want to waste a year. We have what we have. We have guys like Will Boggs. Y'all will be looking up at your media guide this weekend. We have to find a way to get it done.

"We have some guys trending in the right direction but as we sit here on Tuesday, we're trying to figure out how we're going to practice. We have nine offensive linemen out. Dietrick has been out. Ian Reed was lost earlier in the year. We've been lucky but we've hit a rough patch. The worst-case scenario happened with Sadler, Elyjah, Tristan and Marcus. It's a tough deal but we'll figure it out. We have to find a way to make it work. We have some walk-on guys who will come through for us.

"Stellato is out. He's done of the year. He's torn his thumb. Tough break there as well. We're just day to day. We're day to day ... one day at a time."

Q: So is Tyler Brown closer?

SWINNEY: "Yeah but he won't be back until after the South Carolina game. He'll be ready for the postseason."

Q: When did Troy's injury occur?

SWINNEY: "He's been battling it for a couple of weeks. We have been casting his thumb up. He's at a point where he doesn't think he can keep going and needs the surgery. He's in a lot of pain. We'll go ahead and do the surgery on Thursday. He's trying but can't play like he needs to play. He's got to get it fixed.

"He's been a great player for us. He's a gritty, tough, player. You hate it. I watched him for two years just sit because he couldn't play. He has battled a lot of injuries. He's a tough kid, man. And he loves the game. I hate it for him."

Q: Wade Woodaz's status?

SWINNEY: "He's getting better. It has left his thigh and now it's in his calf where everything is draining. It was a nasty bruise. He's getting better each day. We were hoping it could loosen up where he could be available last Saturday but he's much improved."

Q: Tristan and Marcus ... were they close to traveling last weekend?

SWINNEY: "Tristan was closer last week. Both are questionable for this week. We'll see how it plays out."

Q: Is there a common thread with some of the droughts y'all have had on offense over the last two games?

SWINNEY: "Yes. Critical penalties and missed plays. You hit a couple of them that we missed on, y'all are probably asking me different questions. We've had a couple of dropped balls. We've had some good drives but haven't finished them. We've had nine guys doing what they needed to do but not 11. Some bad calls we've made, too. Turnovers. That's really it."

Q: You were frustrated with the targeting call Saturday. After watching the film, do you still feel that way?

SWINNEY: "I still feel exactly the way I felt then. I don't know what targeting is. I see things sometimes and say, 'No way that's targeting.' Then it is. I guess I'm going to have to go to a seminar in the off-season. It is different from week to week, league to league and ref to ref. I'm not talking about a specific play. I'm just speaking in general. I thought I knew what it was, but I don't. It's very subjective in my opinion."

Q: Did you get an explanation on the hands-to-the-face call from Saturday?

SWINNEY: "Yeah. I got an explanation. I got an explanation."

Q: Did it help you understand it?

SWINNEY: "No. I'll put it in the notes. That was a first for me, for sure."

Q: Is Mickens practicing this week?

SWINNEY: "He's limited. But he's out there."

Q: Capehart's status?

SWINNEY: "He's getting better. He's not ready this week. I'd upgrade him from week to week to day to day."

Q: When does Elyjah have his surgery?

SWINNEY: "He's having surgery tomorrow, so keep him in your prayers. He has a great attitude and a great spirit. I hate it for him and for our team. He'll be back better than ever."

Q: What does Vic Burley need to do to get in the rotation?

SWINNEY: "He has to get better and has to compete. He has to beat someone out. And he is getting better. He just has to take advantage of his opportunities when they come. And he's got to stay healthy. He wasn't available at all last year. He's got some ground to make up. He's certainly got the ability."

