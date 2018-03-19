THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson left a favorable first impression on a newly offered offensive lineman earlier this month.
Pensacola (Fla.) product Adrian Medley spent a Friday afternoon on campus March 2 with his coach and teammates.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news