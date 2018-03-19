Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-19 15:23:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida lineman eyeing return visit to Clemson

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson left a favorable first impression on a newly offered offensive lineman earlier this month.

Pensacola (Fla.) product Adrian Medley spent a Friday afternoon on campus March 2 with his coach and teammates.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}