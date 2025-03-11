FOUR-STAR COMMITMENT

His addition rates among the biggest flexes of Clemson's surge, with the Tigers having amassed seven commitments from their Elite Retreat weekend.

"I just got that feeling where I knew it was where I wanted to be and I love it,” Gebhardt told Rivals.com's Greg Smith . “I love Coach ( Mickey ) Conn , Coach ( Tom ) Allen , Coach ( Dabo ) Swinney , and the whole staff. I knew after my first visit that it was the school that fit me best. Where they see me dominating in their defense, I absolutely love and can’t wait. I’m very blessed to be a Clemson Tiger. I’m ALL IN.”

Gebhardt grew up in the Ohio State shadows. But Penn State was also a major player and typically viewed as the frontrunner, having attracted him for a half-dozen visits during his recruitment.

That's where Clemson comes in.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen offered Gebhardt following his Penn State camp workout last summer and locked in on him as a target who could play his specific safety/nickel position.

Clemson had just reached out to Gebhardt shortly before Allen was hired as its coordinator.

Gebhardt's interest spiked, and he quickly visited before the end of the NCAA contact period in late January.

The Tigers blew him away on the visit, and Clemson immediately was a serious contender.

"I love Swinney. Coach Conn, and coach Allen -- I trust them already," Gebhardt told Tigerillustrated.com after the first visit. "I was only on campus for a night and a day, and I just trust them. That's a big thing for me. I feel like I have a great relationship with them already. I could see myself playing there."

Notre Dame came in with an offer late as well, and Gehbardt contemplated an introductory visit.

He would also arrange official visits with Ohio State and Penn State.

But his trip for the Elite Retreat sealed the deal. As we documented in its aftermath, Gebhardt and family were having "serious discussions" about his future.

He becomes the 12th member of the 2026 class altogether.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Gebhardt, including behind-the-scenes details on his recruitment, in our next Monday Insider.

Front page photo: Courtesy Scott Reed Photography.

