Four-star Florida lineman talks Clemson's big move

Tampa (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Canon Pickett was one of nearly 40 prospects to attended Clemson's Elite Retreat earlier this month.

The Tigers left a very favorable impression, as did head coach Dabo Swinney. In fact during Swinney's two-hour message to prospects, Pickett was taking notes.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have much more here on the Rivals250 prospect, his visit, recruitment and the road ahead.

